Striker once compared to Luis Suarez by Steven Gerrard thinks Liverpool are watching him

Rangers star Alfredo Morelos is regularly linked away from Ibrox.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has told AS Colombia that he thinks Liverpool are aware of his ability ahead of a potential move.

The Gers have seen Morelos star at Ibrox since his 2017 move from HJK Helsinki, proving to be an absolute bargain over the last two-and-a-half years.

Morelos has smashed 28 goals this season, taking his tally for Rangers to a huge 76 goals in 128 games, whilst he has become a Colombian international regular too.

It seems inevitable that Morelos will move on in the near future, with clubs surely keen to sign him despite his well-publicised disciplinary issues.

Now, Morelos has admitted that he thinks Liverpool are watching him, believing that it's easy to believe they're keeping tabs on him because Steven Gerrard is his manager.

Morelos believes Gerrard has friends and knows other coaches who may come to game to watch him in action, with the Rangers ace seemingly feeling a move to Anfield isn't out of all realms of possibility.

“I think they are aware, it's easy to imagine with the coach we have, who played all the time in Liverpool,” said Morelos. “I imagine he must have friends, managers who come to watch the games and are looking,” he added.

Gerrard has got the best out of Morelos, and even compared him to former Liverpool hero Luis Suarez in 2018, as a quality striker with a nasty streak that can sometimes overstep the mark.

With Divock Origi's versatility highly regarded at Anfield and Rhian Brewster to come back in the summer, it would be a surprise to see Liverpool go for Morelos, but you can never say never in football – and Morelos seemingly feels it's at least a possibility.