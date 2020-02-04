Quick links

Striker once compared to Luis Suarez by Steven Gerrard thinks Liverpool are watching him

Olly Dawes
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers is congratulated by Rangers manger Steven Gerrard at the final whistle after scoring a hat trick during the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying round 2nd Leg...
Rangers star Alfredo Morelos is regularly linked away from Ibrox.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has told AS Colombia that he thinks Liverpool are aware of his ability ahead of a potential move.

The Gers have seen Morelos star at Ibrox since his 2017 move from HJK Helsinki, proving to be an absolute bargain over the last two-and-a-half years.

Morelos has smashed 28 goals this season, taking his tally for Rangers to a huge 76 goals in 128 games, whilst he has become a Colombian international regular too.

 

It seems inevitable that Morelos will move on in the near future, with clubs surely keen to sign him despite his well-publicised disciplinary issues.

Now, Morelos has admitted that he thinks Liverpool are watching him, believing that it's easy to believe they're keeping tabs on him because Steven Gerrard is his manager.

Morelos believes Gerrard has friends and knows other coaches who may come to game to watch him in action, with the Rangers ace seemingly feeling a move to Anfield isn't out of all realms of possibility.

“I think they are aware, it's easy to imagine with the coach we have, who played all the time in Liverpool,” said Morelos. “I imagine he must have friends, managers who come to watch the games and are looking,” he added.

Gerrard has got the best out of Morelos, and even compared him to former Liverpool hero Luis Suarez in 2018, as a quality striker with a nasty streak that can sometimes overstep the mark.

With Divock Origi's versatility highly regarded at Anfield and Rhian Brewster to come back in the summer, it would be a surprise to see Liverpool go for Morelos, but you can never say never in football – and Morelos seemingly feels it's at least a possibility.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

