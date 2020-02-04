Quick links

£25m star sends new message to Tottenham Hotspur supporters

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...
New Tottenham Hotspur hero scored a crucial goal on his debut.

Steven Bergwijn had a debut for Tottenham Hotspur that he will never forget.

With a swing of the boot, he put his side a goal up against Manchester City, and became an instant hero.

 

In a moment, the £25 million Spurs paid for Bergwijn started to look like an instant bargain.

It was special for Bergwijn too, who was struck with the outpouring of happy emotion from Tottenham supporters too. 

Last night he sent a message out on Instagram,

What Bergwijn's move hasn't done is calm expectations. They will now be higher than ever.

But his 'hungry for more' message shows he won't be resting on his laurels.

That's key for a Tottenham side who have moved to within four points of fourth place.

They have a real chance now of landing a Champions League place for next season.

