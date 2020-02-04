Steve Bruce names Newcastle United's two best players

Newcastle United could only pick up a 0-0 draw with Norwich City at the weekend.

Steve Bruce has told the Northern Echo that he thinks Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are Newcastle United’s two best players.

Newcastle were heavily criticised at the weekend, as they could only muster up a 0-0 draw against bottom of the table Norwich City.

Newcastle struggled to create many chances of note, as they put in a very defensive display against the Canaries.

Bruce has masterminded impressive results during his time with the Magpies so far, with his side proving very difficult to break down.

However, there has been some complaints that they are not entertaining enough to watch from regular match goers.

And Bruce feels as if Newcastle weren’t particularly good to watch at the weekend as their two star men were below their best.

“We haven’t been more entertaining, that’s the wrong word, but we have played well in this system,” said Bruce. “To play well in this system, our two best players, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin, have to play well and on Saturday and last week, they didn’t play well enough. Allan is just coming back from a hamstring, so he’ll be better.”

Almiron’s and Saint-Maximin’s pace and dribbling ability can be key to Newcastle, as they are such threats on the counter.

Both the Magpies wingers are great at getting Bruce’s side up the pitch, as they love running with the ball so much.

The duo have not entirely avoided criticism themselves so far this term though.

Almiron has just two Premier League goals to his name, while Saint-Maximin only has one - and unless they find a way to hit the back of the net more often, Newcastle could continue to struggle to prove a threat in attacking areas.