'This kid is insane': Some Spurs fans hail youngster 'better than Tanganga was at 17'

Malachi Fagan-Walcott of Tottenham Hotspur scores their first goal during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur U23s and Brighton and Hove Albion FC U23s at The Lamex...
Tottenham Hotspur U23s were in action on Monday night and Spurs academy ace Malachi Fagan-Walcott scored for his side.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been raving about Malachi Fagan-Walcott's display in Spurs Under-23s Premier League 2 game on Monday night.

The 17-year-old centre-half scored his first goal at U23 level in the home meeting with Brighton U23s.

Spurs recovered from Peter Gwargis' early opener for the Seagulls to draw level and control large parts of the contest at Stevenage come the break.

 

 

The equaliser came on 17 minutes as Harvey White's corner was emphatically headed home by Fagan-Walcott.

Unfortunately, Tottenham were caught out at the back early on in the second half.

A momentary lapse in defence allowed Brighton's Warren O'Hora to glance a header inside the far post, putting the visitors 2-1 ahead, which would be the final score.

Nonetheless, Fagan-Walcott's goalscoring contribution was praised by some Tottenham fans, who had their say on social media:

Spurs U23s are now 10th in the Premier League 2 first division table and up next for Wayne Burnett's charges is Leicester City U23s away on Friday 14 February (Soccerway).

Fagan-Walcott Malachi Of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Youth League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 26, 2019...

