'This kid is insane': Some Spurs fans hail youngster 'better than Tanganga was at 17'

Tottenham Hotspur U23s were in action on Monday night and Spurs academy ace Malachi Fagan-Walcott scored for his side.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been raving about Malachi Fagan-Walcott's display in Spurs Under-23s Premier League 2 game on Monday night.

The 17-year-old centre-half scored his first goal at U23 level in the home meeting with Brighton U23s.

Spurs recovered from Peter Gwargis' early opener for the Seagulls to draw level and control large parts of the contest at Stevenage come the break.

The equaliser came on 17 minutes as Harvey White's corner was emphatically headed home by Fagan-Walcott.

Unfortunately, Tottenham were caught out at the back early on in the second half.

A momentary lapse in defence allowed Brighton's Warren O'Hora to glance a header inside the far post, putting the visitors 2-1 ahead, which would be the final score.

Nonetheless, Fagan-Walcott's goalscoring contribution was praised by some Tottenham fans, who had their say on social media:

The only relevant Walcott — ChristianTHFC (@Christi05042568) February 3, 2020

Best walcott — Tongee Lo Celso (@FlyingThfc) February 3, 2020

The best Walcott to ever play football — ᴀʟᴇx (@_10kanee) February 3, 2020

Our future cb — Eli (@dele_tubbies) February 3, 2020

Nah this kid is insane. Ive been watching him play for a while now. There is a reason he is 17 and playing for the u23s. He is way better than tanganga was as at 17 — Eli (@dele_tubbies) February 3, 2020

Trust me in two years he will be in the first team — Eli (@dele_tubbies) February 3, 2020

Spurs U23s are now 10th in the Premier League 2 first division table and up next for Wayne Burnett's charges is Leicester City U23s away on Friday 14 February (Soccerway).