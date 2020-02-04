Quick links

Some Liverpool fans think £50m star's desperate to join them

John Verrall
Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in recent times.

Timo Werner of Leipzig looks on after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 19, 2018 in Munich, Germany.

Liverpool fans think that Timo Werner is desperate to join them after his latest comments in Kicker.

Werner has been linked with Liverpool for some time now, with BILD even suggesting that he wants a move to Anfield.

And the RB Leipzig forward has done little to quash the rumours with his words.

 

"What do you say if a club comes knocking in the next two weeks, a club which is one of the favourites to win the Champions League and makes an incredible offer? Most likely every player would think about it,” he said.

Liverpool supporters now believe that Werner is effectively saying that he wants a move to join up with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

If Werner does move to Liverpool he could add even more pace to one of the quickest forward lines in the Premier League.

The German international has been in prolific form for Leipzig, where he has netted 20 goals in 20 Bundesliga games this term.

Liverpool have dominated the Premier League this term, but Klopp’s side may not want to stand still in the summer.

And Werner’s potential arrival could make them even more of an attacking threat, which is a scary threat for the rest of the Premier League.

