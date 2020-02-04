Who's the actor in the new Sofology advert? Hollywood talent turns to sofa selling!

Couch company Sofology have brought back this fan-favourite Hollywood star for their latest advert.

Creating a memorable and therefore successful TV advert could arguably be considered an art form.

Each new advert's main goal is to ingrain itself in your mind and to do this, marketing gurus make use of a whole range of techniques to make the ad as memorable as possible.

The most common of these is using a well-known and catchy song, a memorable location or a hugely popular celebrity.

In the case of couch company Sofology, they've gone with the latter and have drafted in some Hollywood talent!

Handcrafted elegance, designed to position you perfectly. Take a closer look at the Odessy sofa in our brand new TV ad. #FeelAtHomeOnASofaYouLove pic.twitter.com/6VcW95bcye — Sofology (@Sofology) August 21, 2019

The new Sofology advert

Sofolgy's new advert, initially released back in August 2019, features our blond-haired actor kicking back on a luxuriously long sofa while describing the precision engineering that goes into making surfboards to his trusty dog. Yep, that's right.

Obviously, the surfboard discussion is supposed to be reminiscent of the design of the sofa itself but the dog doesn't seem too convinced.

The ad then ends with our blond-haired actor 'visualising' going surfing but, as he mentions, it looks an awful lot like taking a nap.

Who's the actor?

The actor who appears in the Sofology adverts is none-other than Hollywood star Owen Wilson.

The 51-year-old actor has been hugely active in the industry since making his debut in 1993 and in the 27 years since, has appeared in over 75 films and TV shows to date.

On top of that, this isn't the first time Owen Wilson has appeared in an advert for Sofology, with his first appearance in a Sofology ad coming back in 2017.

What has Owen Wilson been in?

Considering the fact that he's appeared in over 75 acting roles, there's almost certainly something you've seen with Owen Wilson in.

His acting debut came in the 1993 short film Bottle Rocket, the first in a long, long line of collaborations with director Wes Anderson which also features appearances in the likes of The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Isle of Dogs.

Owen Wilson's most major roles, however, have come in the more mainstream Shanghai film series (Noon and Knights), Marley & Me, the Night at the Museum trilogy and Pixar's Cars trilogy where he voices Lightning McQueen.

Up next for Own Wilson is set to be an appearance in the Marvel TV series Loki as well as another film in the Shanghai franchise, Shanghai Dawn.