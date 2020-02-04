Quick links

Slaven Bilic discusses Nathan Ferguson's West Brom future after reported Crystal Palace move failed

Brian Heffernan
Brian Heffernan Profile
Nathan Ferguson is set to be re-integrated into the West Brom squad after the 19-year-old's failed move to Crystal Palace in January.

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has admitted to the Express and Star that he will use Nathan Ferguson despite the teenager almost leaving on deadline day.

In January, BBC Sport reported Nathan Ferguson to be 'on the brink' of joining Premier League side Crystal Palace. However, that move never happened and now Slaven Bilic has to re-integrate the 19-year-old back into the West Brom squad.

 

According to Express and Star, Slaven Bilic has stated: "Nathan is a player I like, I gave him his chance and I admire his quality.

"If he is fit it will be great to have him, of course."

This is good news for both Ferguson and West Brom, as there hopefully shouldn't be any bad blood between the defender and Bilic.

Ferguson has played 21 matches for the Baggies so far this season, with the Englishman predominantly playing as a left-back or right-back, but has favoured the left-sided spot playing 12 of his appearances in that position. 

The full-back has also been capped at England's U18s, U19s and U20s level, which is a promising sign for Ferguson's future international career.

To be getting so much game time at 19 years old, it's hard to see why Ferguson ever thought of leaving - but maybe the draw of the Premier League was just too much for the youngster to turn down.

