'Should've paid loan fee': Don Hutchison suggests West Ham should've signed £55m hitman

Jarrod Bowen was West Ham United's standout January purchase.

Don Hutchison has suggested on Twitter that West Ham should have pushed to sign Real Madrid's struggling hitman, Luka Jovic, during the January transfer window.

The former West Ham man posted on his personal Twitter account that they 'should have paid a loan fee' for the player, as he was responding to Jovic's comments about finding life tough in Madrid.

West Ham should have paid a loan fee ‍♂️ https://t.co/BevNN0q8es — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) February 4, 2020

Spanish outlet El Desmarque did state last month that Jovic was attracting interest from West Ham's London rivals, who wanted to secure his signature on-loan.

There's no doubt that Jovic would have been a brilliant purchase for the relegation-threatened club, whose standout signing was Jarrod Bowen.

Nonetheless, since Jovic made the switch from Eintracht Frankfurt to the Bernabeu for a fee of £55 million, as reported by The Guardian, things haven't gone as well as he would have liked.

The 22-year-old played 14 La Liga games this season, but he has only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion despite hitting 36 goals during his time in Germany [transfermarkt].

It wouldn't be a surprise if he does part ways with the Spanish giants in the summer but a move to East London would be very unlikely given their situation.