Quick links

West Ham United

'Should've paid loan fee': Don Hutchison suggests West Ham should've signed £55m hitman

Amir Mir
West Ham manager David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion at London Stadium on February 01, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jarrod Bowen was West Ham United's standout January purchase.

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid CF reacts during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match between Real Zaragoza and Real Madrid at La Romareda on January 29, 2020 in Zaragoza, Spain.

Don Hutchison has suggested on Twitter that West Ham should have pushed to sign Real Madrid's struggling hitman, Luka Jovic, during the January transfer window.

The former West Ham man posted on his personal Twitter account that they 'should have paid a loan fee' for the player, as he was responding to Jovic's comments about finding life tough in Madrid. 

Spanish outlet El Desmarque did state last month that Jovic was attracting interest from West Ham's London rivals, who wanted to secure his signature on-loan.

There's no doubt that Jovic would have been a brilliant purchase for the relegation-threatened club, whose standout signing was Jarrod Bowen. 

Nonetheless, since Jovic made the switch from Eintracht Frankfurt to the Bernabeu for a fee of £55 million, as reported by The Guardian, things haven't gone as well as he would have liked. 

The 22-year-old played 14 La Liga games this season, but he has only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion despite hitting 36 goals during his time in Germany [transfermarkt]

It wouldn't be a surprise if he does part ways with the Spanish giants in the summer but a move to East London would be very unlikely given their situation. 

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid shooting to goal during the Copa del Rey round of 16 match between Real Zaragoza and Real Madrid at La Romareda on January 29, 2020 in Zaragoza, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch