'Excellent', 'stunning': BBC pundit blown away by Spurs trio

Tottenham Hotspur trio Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga and Steven Bergwijn made the Premier League Team of the Week.

Premier League and BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer has spoken highly of three Tottenham Hotspur players following the North Londoners' stunning league win at the weekend (PL website).

Spurs ran out 2-0 winners over reigning champions Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Steven Bergwijn marked his Tottenham debut with a superb volley just after the hour mark, not long after City's Oleksandr Zinchenko had been dismissed for a second yellow card.

Son Heung-min's 71st-minute effort, which deflected off Fernandinho en route to the bottom left corner of Ederson's net, confirmed a valuable victory for Jose Mourinho's side.

Japhet Tanganga put in a superb performance, repeatedly subduing Riyad Mahrez, while Hugo Lloris made several great saves including from Ilkay Gundogan's penalty.

Alan Shearer included Tottenham trio Lloris, Tanganga and Bergwijn in his Premier League Team of the Week.

Of the Spurs goalkeeper, he told the Premier League website: "Made excellent and crucial first-half saves when the match was goalless, diverting Sergio Aguero's shot on to the post before stopping Ilkay Gundogan's penalty."

Of the Spurs academy graduate, Shearer said: "The 20-year-old was up against a tricky opponent in Riyad Mahrez but kept the Algerian very quiet and he showed his pace when he reached a through-ball ahead of Raheem Sterling.

Shearer then said of Bergwijn: "Enjoyed a dream debut with his stunning first Premier League goal. His chest control was perfect, ensuring the ball dropped straight on to his foot and giving Fernandinho no time to react."

Tottenham now sit fifth in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while City remain second, 22 points behind leaders Liverpool.