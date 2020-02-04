'Inspirational', 'so important': BBC pundit blown away by Liverpool trio

Liverpool recorded a heavy win at Anfield at the weekend with three of the Reds players making the Premier League Team of the Week.

BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer has spoken highly of Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino following the Reds' emphatic Premier League win at the weekend (official PL website).

Liverpool ran out 4-0 winners over Southampton at Anfield, establishing a 22-point lead over Manchester City in the table which was maintained beyond the weekend as the reigning champions then lost 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur the next day.

Reds midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the opener against the Saints just after half time - his second goal in as many league matches - with a low drill into the bottom corner of Southampton's net.

Henderson doubled the lead on the hour mark with a calm finish after being set up by Firmino, before the captain turned provider for Salah's first of the day and Liverpool's third, and the Egypt forward added a fourth from close range in the last minute.

Of the Liverpool skipper, one of three Reds players to make the Premier League Team of the Week, Shearer told the PL website that he "delivered another inspirational captain's performance with his goal and assist. He is my Player of the Season as it stands."

Of Salah, the Newcastle and England legend praised "two more goals for the Egyptian, who looks back to his best," while of Firmino, he said: "Just the three assists for the Brazilian, whose movement, vision and unselfishness are so important to Liverpool's attack."

In addition to the Liverpool playing trio, manager Jurgen Klopp was also praised, Shearer saying: "Liverpool's 22-point lead, the biggest ever in the Premier League, is a testament to the German's motivational powers. There has been no sign of complacency."

Liverpool have matched City's record of 20 consecutive Premier League wins at home and only Bill Shankly's Liverpool team in 1972 had a longer winning streak on home soil in English top-flight history (BBC Sport).