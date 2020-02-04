'Sanchez is shaking': Spurs fans react to news about player Jose's used just once

Ben Davies is nearing a return to action for Tottenham Hotspur.

Well, Ben Davies is back in full training for Tottenham Hotspur [Football London].

The Wales defender hasn't kicked a ball for Spurs since the 3-2 win over West Ham United in November.

That was Jose Mourinho's first game as Tottenham boss and, with Danny Rose loaned to Newcastle United last month, Japhet Tanganga has been the Lilywhites' left-back in recent weeks.

Here's how fans of the North London club reacted to getting Davies back.

Sanchez is shaking — SkippitySkipp (@THFC_4T2) February 4, 2020

Ben Davies back will HUGELY complement the system Mourinho is implementing. May not be the most “outstanding” player but his consistency and composure will make a highly noticeable impact. #COYS pic.twitter.com/Ie6hrBo6J1 — HotspurGraphics (@HotspurGraphics) February 4, 2020

Brilliant news about Davies! — Raj Nagarkatti (@rajnagarkatti) February 4, 2020

most underrated left back. play tanganga at right back and davies at left back — spurs (@thfcarmycoys) February 4, 2020

Hugely unappreciated player but excellent steady defender. Good to see him back. — Tommy Omelette (@ChrisRo48592912) February 4, 2020

Great to hear. Quality player. — ~Bobby P~ COYS!!!!! HABS!!!!!! (@BobbyPrica) February 4, 2020

Ben Davies is finally going to get the recognition and praise he deserves now that he’ll be the fulltime starter, and I’m here for it. He’s going to flourish in Mourinho’s system — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) January 30, 2020

Obviously the 'like a new signing' phrase is a bit of a cliche, but Davies could be like a new signing for Tottenham.

A number of players have improved individually since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino, like Serge Aurier and Lucas Moura for instance.

The former Swansea left-back was a divisive figure among Spurs supporters but there's no reason why he can't be another to improve under the Portuguese.

Mourinho's side continue to leak goals, by virtue of the fact that they've only kept two clean sheets in two months, and a defender of Davies's calibre can certainly help stem the tide in that regard.

Attacking isn't his forte, but he is a good defender and one that has managed 47 clean sheets in 187 Premier League games, over 120 of which have been for the Londoners.