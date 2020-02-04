Quick links

'Sanchez is shaking': Spurs fans react to news about player Jose's used just once

Shane Callaghan
Ben Davies is nearing a return to action for Tottenham Hotspur.

Well, Ben Davies is back in full training for Tottenham Hotspur [Football London].

The Wales defender hasn't kicked a ball for Spurs since the 3-2 win over West Ham United in November.

That was Jose Mourinho's first game as Tottenham boss and, with Danny Rose loaned to Newcastle United last month, Japhet Tanganga has been the Lilywhites' left-back in recent weeks.

Obviously the 'like a new signing' phrase is a bit of a cliche, but Davies could be like a new signing for Tottenham.

A number of players have improved individually since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino, like Serge Aurier and Lucas Moura for instance.

The former Swansea left-back was a divisive figure among Spurs supporters but there's no reason why he can't be another to improve under the Portuguese.

Mourinho's side continue to leak goals, by virtue of the fact that they've only kept two clean sheets in two months, and a defender of Davies's calibre can certainly help stem the tide in that regard.

Attacking isn't his forte, but he is a good defender and one that has managed 47 clean sheets in 187 Premier League games, over 120 of which have been for the Londoners.

