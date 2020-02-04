Quick links

Report: Two key Liverpool players want to sign new contracts

Liverpool have the best defensive record of any team in the Premier League this season.

According to the Independent, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson both want new contracts at Liverpool.

Van Dijk and Alisson have been two of Liverpool’s finest signings in recent years, and have played a huge part in helping Jurgen Klopp’s side stiffen up at the back.

When Klopp first took over it was felt that there was a vulnerability about Liverpool’s defence.

 

However, in recent seasons the Reds have been a hugely difficult opponent to break down.

Liverpool have conceded just 15 goals in their 25 Premier League matches so far this term, giving them the best defensive record by a clear margin.

Alisson and Van Dijk have contributed to this by putting in some brilliant displays, and are now said to be hoping to stay for even longer at Anfield.

The duo both want new contracts, which would be great news for Liverpool.

Alisson and Van Dijk are two of the finest players in the world for their respective positions and keeping them around for the long-term looks like the smart move for Klopp’s side.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

