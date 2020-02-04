Quick links

Report: Sunderland are already planning to sell player Jack Ross loved in the summer

Danny Owen
Phil Parkinson froze Aiden McGeady out of his League One plans before the Black Cats loaned the winger to Championship Charlton Athletic.

Sunderland are already planning to sell winger Aiden McGeady in the summer, according to the Northern Echo, a matter of days after loaning him out to Charlton Athletic.

Was there a better player in the third tier of English football last season than the former Celtic, Everton and Spartak Moscow man?

On his day, McGeady is capable of making life a nightmare for any League One full-back and, since the start of 2018/19, the Republic of Ireland international has found the net 20 times for the Black Cats – more than any other player.

But that did not stop Sunderland from discarding their most gifted footballer during the January transfer window.

 

McGeady fell foul of manager Phil Parkinson, a coach who demands blood, sweat and tears from every one of his squad. He was in no mood to make an exception for an enigmatic winger who, at times, can leave plenty to be desired on the training ground.

McGeady is currently on loan at Charlton but The Addicks, as it stands, have no option to buy him at the end of the season. Sunderland, however, have been at pains to make it clear to their London counterparts that, should Charlton wish to sign McGeady permanent, they would be only too happy to discuss a deal.

The Wearside giants have been a side much improved in recent weeks but, with just two goals to their name in four League One fixtures, only time will tell whether Parkinson made the right call.

For what it's worth, Parkinson's predecessor, Jack Ross, was at pains to point out that he had no concerns about McGeady's reputation as a somewhat 'difficult' character.

“He cares deeply about his football and he’s been very good for me since I came to the club, even when he was injured,” Ross told The Northern Echo in 2018.

