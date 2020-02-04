Report states the next step Harry Kane has taken, mixed news on Dele Alli injury

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is working his way back.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has taken the next step towards recovery after jetting out to the Caribbean.

It's claimed that the sidelined Kane is heading off for warm weather training, with the report noting that the climate makes muscles 'more pliable', and increased Vitamin D intake is beneficial too.

Tottenham have given Kane a specially designed programme, and the move to the Caribbean is the next step towards his return from injury.

Kane will allegedly begin running outdoors next month, and is set to return for the final weeks of Tottenham's season before heading to Euro 2020 with England.

Kane is a hard man to keep down; he always wants to be playing football. That has often come to his own detriment, returning too early from injuries in order to get back on the pitch, but with Euro 2020 on the horizon, Spurs should be extra-cautious with their star striker, whose injuries have been piling up in recent years.

Meanwhile, the report offers mixed news on Dele Alli. The Spurs ace suffered an ankle injury against Manchester City, with Raheem Sterling's ugly challenge leaving him limping for some time.

Alli ended up being substituted in the second half, and it's claimed that he is expected to miss Wednesday's FA Cup replay with Southampton, with Spurs possibly playing it safe.

However, Alli's injury isn't thought to be serious, meaning he should return to face Aston Villa on February 16th, with the break really helping Spurs when it comes to getting Alli back.

Spurs can't really do without Alli right now. Kane is already out, and Alli is a source of goals that Spurs need in his absence, so playing it safe and leaving him out tomorrow to make sure he's fit moving forward is certainly the right call – even if it means Spurs crash out of the FA Cup.