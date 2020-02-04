Report: Spurs player put on specialist training programme by Mourinho

Troy Parrott has made one Premier League appearance for Tottenham Hotspur under Jose Mourinho.

According to Football London, Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott has been placed on a specialist training programme.

Jose Mourinho believes Parrott can become a key player for Tottenham in the future, but he wants the youngster to work harder.

As a result, Mourinho has been asking Parrott to perform extra training.

Parrott has been working with Tottenham’s first-team coaches after his scheduled training sessions, to help him make improvements.

Mourinho has already suggested that Parrott isn’t ready for Tottenham’s first-team just yet, despite calls for him to start in Harry Kane’s absence.

The teenaged forward has scored prolifically for Tottenham’s youth team this season, for whom he has netted six times in just four UEFA Youth League matches.

Parrott looks to be one of the best talents at Spurs, but his only senior appearance under Jose Mourinho came at the start of his reign, when he was used as a substitute against Burnley.