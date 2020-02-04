Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Report: Spurs player put on specialist training programme by Mourinho

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Troy Parrott has made one Premier League appearance for Tottenham Hotspur under Jose Mourinho.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur scores their second goal from the penalty spot during the FA Youth Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at The Lamex Stadium on December 02,...

According to Football London, Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott has been placed on a specialist training programme.

Jose Mourinho believes Parrott can become a key player for Tottenham in the future, but he wants the youngster to work harder.

As a result, Mourinho has been asking Parrott to perform extra training.

 

Parrott has been working with Tottenham’s first-team coaches after his scheduled training sessions, to help him make improvements.

Mourinho has already suggested that Parrott isn’t ready for Tottenham’s first-team just yet, despite calls for him to start in Harry Kane’s absence.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 31, 2020 in Enfield, England.

The teenaged forward has scored prolifically for Tottenham’s youth team this season, for whom he has netted six times in just four UEFA Youth League matches.

Parrott looks to be one of the best talents at Spurs, but his only senior appearance under Jose Mourinho came at the start of his reign, when he was used as a substitute against Burnley. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch