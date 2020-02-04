Report: Smith has fast-tracked never-before-seen youngster into Aston Villa's first-team

Could Mungo Bridge make his Premier League debut for Aston Villa before the end of the season?

Teenage centre-back Mungo Bridge has been ‘fast-tracked’ into Dean Smith’s first-team training sessions at Aston Villa, according to The Birmingham Mail.

For many Villa supporters, the failure to sign a new defender during the January transfer window felt like a missed opportunity. With club captain James Chester leaving for Stoke City on deadline-day, and taking a wealth of experience with him, the Midland giants suddenly look a little light of cover – particularly with a new three-man backline stretching Smith’s ranks to its limits.

But maybe there is a reason why Smith was so willing to let Chester go with no replacement in mind.

In 19-year-old Bridge, a technically-gifted teen who has already caught the eye of Italian giants AC Milan, Aston Villa have a potential future star in their midst.

One that, according to The Mail, has started training alongside Jack Grealish, Tyrone Mings and co after impressing a manager renowned for giving youth a chance.

Bridge has been handed the captain's armband at U23 level recently and impressed once again during the Premier League 2 clash with rivals West Brom on Monday night.

He can also play at left-back, meaning he could potentially provide cover for Matt Targett and Neil Taylor, while his excellent passing range bodes well for a side who like to play out from the back.

Smith, for what it’s worth, has an excellent track record when it comes to blooding ball-playing defenders. Chris Mepham and Ezri Konsa shone under the Brummie boss at Brentford, the latter reuniting with him at Villa last summer, while Bjorn Engels was signed largely because of his excellent technical skills.