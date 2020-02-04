Report: Liverpool youngster Klopp called 'unbelievable' expected to be given new role

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is anticipated to be offered the chance to captain the senior side for the first time ever this evening.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Curtis Jones is set to wear the armband for Liverpool’s first-team in their FA Cup match against Shrewsbury Town tonight.

Liverpool are expected to name a very young squad at Anfield, as the Reds look to progress against League One opposition.

No first-team players are expected to be risked by Liverpool, with Jones now set to wear the armband.

If Jones is made captain he will be Liverpool’s youngest ever skipper at the age of 19 and it will show just how highly rated the youngster is on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp is already on record suggesting that he believes Jones could become a key player for Liverpool.

"Unbelievable player. Scouser, Very confident. He can't wait to play in the first team, and he will be a Liverpool player if nothing strange happens, 100 per cent,” Klopp said to Daily Mirror, after Jones scored in Liverpool’s FA Cup victory over Everton in the last round.

"I'm not surprised that he scores this type of goal. Sometimes we forget as well in training he is only 18.”

Jones's latest promotion is an example of just how much faith Klopp has in him.

Jones has worn the armband for Liverpool’s development squad, but taking the role of captaining the Reds’ senior side will be a new experience for him.

Liverpool drew 2-2 in the first leg on their tie against Shrewsbury, despite having a two-goal lead in the fixture.