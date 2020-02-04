Report: Klopp no longer wants £30m+ signing, as 18-year-old Reds youngster is so good

Liverpool defender Neco Williams has been handed three senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

According to the Independent, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has no interest in signing a right-back now, as he feels Neco Williams has what it takes to step up and cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool were considering moving for a right-back which could cost upwards of £30 million, but Williams’s initial showings in the first-team have convinced Klopp that he can have a role to play.

The Reds boss now reportedly doesn’t want to sign players only to bring them in as covering options.

And Williams could well head into next season as Liverpool’s second choice right-back, behind Alexander-Arnold.

Williams has made three appearances for Liverpool’s senior this term, claiming two assists.

Although the youngster is yet to appear in the Premier League, his showings in cup competition have encouraged Klopp that he could turn into a first-team star in future.

Williams is unlikely to dislodge Alexander-Arnold as a starter in Liverpool’s team any time soon.

However, his apparent promotion to second choice is still great news for the youngster, who can expect further first-team chances at Anfield in the near future.