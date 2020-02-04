Quick links

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Klopp and Liverpool staff would love to sign Spurs player, but know it's unlikely

Olly Dawes
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool (L) consoles Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur following the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool reportedly love Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

According to The Independent, Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool recruitment staff are huge fans of Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min – but know they can't sign him.

It's claimed that those key decision-makers at Anfield are 'big admirers' of both Son and Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford, but are aware that neither are available.

Any glimmer of hope may see Liverpool move for Tottenham ace Son, as it's virtually impossible that they could sign Rashford any time soon.

 

Klopp holding an interest in Son is no great surprise; not only will he be familiar with him from the Bundesliga and the Premier League, but he told The Independent in 2018 that he felt Son was 'really good'.

Son's versatility to play on either flank or as an emergency striker makes him ideal for Liverpool, whilst his relentless energy and work rate fit in perfectly too.

The South Korean star makes a ton of sense for Liverpool, but Daniel Levy would surely demand a huge fee for him, given that he is under contract until 2023.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool (L) consoles Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur following the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda...

Tottenham – according to LFC History – have only ever sold three players to Liverpool; Paul Stewart in 1992, Neil Ruddock in 1993, and Robbie Keane in 2008.

Allowing Son to become number four would be disastrous. The 27-year-old is such an important player at Tottenham, serving various roles across the frontline whilst cementing himself as a fan favourite in recent years off the back of his superb displays since signing from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

Liverpool seemingly know that a deal just isn't going to happen, and Tottenham must make sure their stance doesn't weaken over time, as selling Son to a Premier League rival would be difficult to swallow.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrate after scoring goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch