Report: Klopp and Liverpool staff would love to sign Spurs player, but know it's unlikely

Liverpool reportedly love Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.

According to The Independent, Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool recruitment staff are huge fans of Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min – but know they can't sign him.

It's claimed that those key decision-makers at Anfield are 'big admirers' of both Son and Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford, but are aware that neither are available.

Any glimmer of hope may see Liverpool move for Tottenham ace Son, as it's virtually impossible that they could sign Rashford any time soon.

Klopp holding an interest in Son is no great surprise; not only will he be familiar with him from the Bundesliga and the Premier League, but he told The Independent in 2018 that he felt Son was 'really good'.

Son's versatility to play on either flank or as an emergency striker makes him ideal for Liverpool, whilst his relentless energy and work rate fit in perfectly too.

The South Korean star makes a ton of sense for Liverpool, but Daniel Levy would surely demand a huge fee for him, given that he is under contract until 2023.

Tottenham – according to LFC History – have only ever sold three players to Liverpool; Paul Stewart in 1992, Neil Ruddock in 1993, and Robbie Keane in 2008.

Allowing Son to become number four would be disastrous. The 27-year-old is such an important player at Tottenham, serving various roles across the frontline whilst cementing himself as a fan favourite in recent years off the back of his superb displays since signing from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

Liverpool seemingly know that a deal just isn't going to happen, and Tottenham must make sure their stance doesn't weaken over time, as selling Son to a Premier League rival would be difficult to swallow.