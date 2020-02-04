Report: Gareth Bale unlikely to return back to Tottenham Hotspur

Jonathan Barnett doesn't think Gareth Bale will make a return to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur after speaking on talkSPORT.





Agent Jonathan Barnett has told talkSport today when he was asked if Gareth Bale would ever return back to Tottenham Hotspur: “I don’t think so, no.”

The Daily Mail had reported Tottenham's apparent interest in re-signing the Welsh international, allegedly going as far to send representatives to Madrid in hope of furthering the move.

However, the deal never materialised in the January window and now looks even more unlikely after Barnett's recent comments on talkSport.

Bale has hardly been flying in La Liga this season, playing just 12 matches and only managing to score and assist both twice - hardly the type of form you would expect from such a high profile player.

The 30-year-old hasn't always been this poor for Madrid, as the Welshman has scored 105 goals in 246 games for the La Liga giants.





The Welsh international's overall time with the Galacticos is arguably even better than when Bale was at Spurs, with the 30-year-old scoring 56 goals in 203 matches for the North London side.

Now that this surprise move looks dead, perhaps the winger can focus on his current La Liga form and work towards making an even bigger name for himself with the Spanish giants.



