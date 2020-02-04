Report: Enzo Loiodice set to be given his first chance to impress Wolves boss Nuno

New Wolverhampton Wanderers arrival Enzo Loiodice is set to be given his first chance to impress Nuno Espirito.

Enzo Loiodice joined Wolves on loan from FCO Dijon in France, with the 19-year-old's deal said to have a buyout clause should the midfielder impress during his time at the Premier League club (Wolves).

Well, according to Birmingham Live, that chance to impress might be coming sooner than the Frenchman may have thought. Nuno Espirito Santo is said to have called up 'six youngsters' for Wolves' trip to Marbella, a group that new signing Loiodice is a part of.

The Wolves manager is also said to be taking a 'closer look' at the U23s, so maybe if the Frenchman can impress Nuno in Spain, we might not be too far away from seeing the 19-year-old make his Premier League debut.

During his time with Dijon, the French U20s international played 23 times and managed to get himself an assist along with one double yellow card - let's hope there's a no-contact rule in Marbella.

However, with 21 of those appearances coming in Ligue 1, the 19-year-old is actually pretty experienced to first-team football despite his age.

Whether we are any closer to seeing Loiodice in the Premier League remains to be seen, but this is definitely a golden opportunity for the young Frenchman to get his name on the team sheet.



