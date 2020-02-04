Report: Arsenal already eyeing £15m playmaker as first summer signing amid Ozil rumours

Arsenal are reportedly moving for Feyenoord's Orkun Kokcu.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are eyeing a £15million move for Feyenoord playmaker Orkun Kokcu as they look to beat competition to his signature.

It's claimed that Arsenal have scouted Kokcu for around 18 months now, and are now ready to make their move at the end of the season.

Spanish clubs are thought to be keen on Kokcu too, meaning Arsenal are now hoping to nip and get a deal agreed for the playmaker, which would cost around £15million.

Arsenal want a deal done before Euro 2020, as they fear Kokcu could impress for Turkey this summer and attract even more interest.

Kokcu, 19, has become a regular for Feyenoord this season, playing 29 games in all competitions whilst notching three goals and four assists.

Kokcu still has more than three years left on his deal at De Kuip, meaning Feyenoord are in a strong position to demand decent money for their promising young talent.

Quick and skilful, Kokcu is ideally a number 10, and Arsenal's strong interest in him is interesting given the rumours surrounding Mesut Ozil right now.

Mikel Arteta was willing to let Ozil go in January according to The Mirror, but couldn't find a replace to come in and take his place, with Kokcu seemingly only a target for the summer – and targeting a young number 10 may be another hint that Ozil's time is coming to an end.