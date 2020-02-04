Report: Ancelotti wants rapid Brands favourite to join Everton, two veteran freebies targeted

Everton are reportedly keen on three Napoli attackers.

According to Area Napoli, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is considering a move to bring Napoli winger Hirving Lozano to Goodison Park.

It's claimed that Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis wouldn't be opposed to selling Lozano, and boss Gennaro Gattuso is open to a move too because Matteo Politano has arrived from Inter Milan.

Lozano is thought to be keen on reuniting with Ancelotti, the manager who brought him to Napoli in the summer of 2019, and Everton would allegedly be willing to pay around £35million to sign him.

The Mexican international is absolutely rapid, and his experience playing on the right flank may be hugely appealing given that it's one area of the pitch that Everton really need to improve.

Lozano was even signed by Everton director of football Marcel Brands at PSV Eindhoven, and Brands was quoted by Voetbalzone in 2018 as saying that he would love to sign Lozano for around €20million (£17million), but would like to see him in a tougher league before committing to a bigger fee; which has now happened with his move to Serie A.

Additionally, Ancelotti is claimed to be interested in raiding Napoli for two more players, this time for veteran forwards Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon.

Both players were hugely important for Ancelotti at Napoli, and are set to leave Napoli for free when their contracts expire at the end of the season, meaning they could be bargain additions.

Mertens hit 16 goals and 11 assists in the league last season, thriving under Ancelotti, whilst Spaniard Callejon notched three goals and 10 assists in Serie A last term.

Mertens' versatility across the frontline would make him hugely exciting even at 32, but Callejon would be a little less inspiring, as he doesn't have Lozano's potential or the star power of Mertens.

On free transfers, either could be bargain additions for Everton, but Lozano and Mertens do appear much more exciting than Callejon, as Ancelotti considers raiding his former club for a number of players.