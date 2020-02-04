Quick links

'Amazing opportunity', 'fair play': Some Rangers fans react to club announcement

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have confirmed that Ibrox trio Cammy Palmer, Danny Finlayson and Matthew Shiels will be leaving on loan.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been having their say on the announcement regarding Ibrox trio Cammy Palmer, Danny Finlayson and Matthew Shiels leaving on loan.

The Rangers academy trio have made the switch to Orange County SC, the Ibrox side's club partner in the United States, for the 2020 season.

Palmer and Shiels have already spent time out on loan this season.

The former was at Partick Thistle where he made 20 appearances during the spell from July to December, scoring one goal, while the latter made nine appearances for Dumbarton.

 

 

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson thinks the change of environment will help all three continue their development as they play in the USL Championship, the second tier of the US league system.

"We feel that Danny, Cammy and Matthew will benefit from playing in a competitive and growing league within a challenging new environment whilst playing in front of expectant fans every week," Wilson told Rangers TV. "We will track their progress closely."

Palmer, Finlayson and Shiels will hopefully find their time stateside beneficial in their development as they seek to reach the ultimate goal of kicking on and breaking into the Rangers first team come the end of the year and beyond.

Here is how some Rangers fans on social media reacted to the news:

General Views of Ibrox Stadium before the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland.

