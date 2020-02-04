'Quality', 'Really good deal': Some Liverpool fans react after hearing Reds scrapped £17m signing

Liverpool reportedly scrapped a move for Raphael Guerreiro in 2019.

Liverpool have one of the top left backs in the world in Andrew Robertson, but the club lost his main cover last summer.

Alberto Moreno left the club, heading back to Spain with Villarreal, and Liverpool chose not to bring in a replacement for him despite calls to do so.

James Milner's versatility means he can fill in there, whilst there are high hopes for youngsters Adam Lewis and Yasser Larouci moving forward.

Still, reports are now emerging that Liverpool did in fact consider a signing after Moreno's exit, with Borussia Dortmund ace Raphael Guerreiro the man in demand.

The Independent claim that Liverpool had identified Guerreiro as their top target, and were considering pulling the trigger on a £17million deal worth £60,000-a-week in wages to the left back.

Liverpool scrapped the move in the end, deciding that the outlay was unnecessary given that Milner and Larouci are in the ranks, as Guerreiro would only be a backup to Robertson.

The 26-year-old – who can also play in midfield – has notched an impressive three goals and three assists in 15 Bundesliga games this season, and Liverpool fans have been reacting after learning the Reds chose not to sign him.

Some believe that Guerreiro would have been a good option, branding him a quality player whilst believing £17million and £60k-a-week in wages would have been a really good deal, noting that it wouldn't have been expensive or a waste of money.

Others think Guerreiro isn't that much better than Moreno anyway, and after tracking the Portuguese international for some time, believe that the money would be better spent on another striker or centre back.

