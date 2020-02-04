'Out by next season': Some Leeds fans fearful as news emerges about one Whites player

Ryan Edmondson's absence from Leeds United's latest U23s game has been explained.

Leeds United fans are reacting on Twitter to the news that Ryan Edmondson will miss the next eight weeks through injury.

Edmondson confirmed on Monday that he was recovering following an operation, which the Yorkshire Evening Post later claimed to be on his knee.

Operation done✅ thank you to all the staff @BMIHealthcare time to recover and get back on the pitch⚽️ — Ryan Edmondson (@Ryan_edmondson9) February 3, 2020

The teenager is one of the Professional Development League's highest scorers this season, but has only ever appeared twice for the Leeds first-team - and just once under the current Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Even when Leeds' centre-forward options were reduced to Patrick Bamford alone in January, a call-up continued to elude him.

And as such, some Whites supporters are fearing for Edmondson's future after his latest setback...

Poor kid would’ve never been picked anyway. He’ll be out by next season — @fieryjack (@Thefieryjack) February 3, 2020

He's been ruled out all season by Bielsa anyway. Kid should of been loaned out to play some competitive football at beginning of season. At least until January. And that isn't a dig at the management, just my thoughts on the matter. Which mean bugger all to be fair lol — damien matthewman (@Damien_J_M) February 3, 2020

Think he needs a league club next season. Obviously out of reckoning here. — peter-maurice (@petermauriceuk) February 3, 2020

Doesn’t really matter much for the first team because bielsa was never gonna give the lad a chance for some reason — Ben Lufc (@lufc_cheetham_b) February 3, 2020

Atleast deserve a chance to show what you can do in the 1st team, hopefully you get your turn before it's too late, good enough your old enough — James (@YorkshireJAMES1) February 3, 2020

My moneys on Bielsa hiring someone to take down any form of striking competition for Bamford — Post Mix Lemonade (@MMMMMNoodleSoup) February 3, 2020

Doesnt matter , was never going to play — Dave kemp (@kempdavid1975) February 3, 2020

Bad luck on Ryan but he never got a look in. — Sorely (@Samtonked76) February 3, 2020

Bad for the lad.. But like Eddie most of time.. Wouldn't give him a chance when he was fit. — borisirishwhite (@leinsterwhite) February 3, 2020

Not like he gets a chance in 1st team anyway... — Luke Newsome (@LukeNewsome91) February 3, 2020

The good news is Bielsa had no intention of picking him anyway so no harm done — PD31 (@PMD31) February 3, 2020

The most underated player amongst the Leeds' youth academy. Should have been selected during the last few months to say the least. — Chris M (@gallowayisanazi) February 4, 2020

With only three games scheduled for the Leeds Under-23s throughout the month of April, Edmondson may have already played his final game this season.

At that point, the York-born striker will have little more than a year left on his contract at Elland Road.

His absence could provide U18 players such as Niklas Haugland and Henri Kumwenda with opportunities to progress.