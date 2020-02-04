Quick links

'Out by next season': Some Leeds fans fearful as news emerges about one Whites player

Ryan Edmondson's absence from Leeds United's latest U23s game has been explained.

Leeds United fans are reacting on Twitter to the news that Ryan Edmondson will miss the next eight weeks through injury.

Edmondson confirmed on Monday that he was recovering following an operation, which the Yorkshire Evening Post later claimed to be on his knee.

The teenager is one of the Professional Development League's highest scorers this season, but has only ever appeared twice for the Leeds first-team - and just once under the current Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Even when Leeds' centre-forward options were reduced to Patrick Bamford alone in January, a call-up continued to elude him.

 

And as such, some Whites supporters are fearing for Edmondson's future after his latest setback...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

With only three games scheduled for the Leeds Under-23s throughout the month of April, Edmondson may have already played his final game this season.

At that point, the York-born striker will have little more than a year left on his contract at Elland Road.

His absence could provide U18 players such as Niklas Haugland and Henri Kumwenda with opportunities to progress.

