Our view: Talent deserves credit for brave decision to quit Tottenham Hotspur

Tashan Oakley-Boothe has left Tottenham.

There was a surprise departure from Tottenham Hotspur on transfer deadline day.

Youngster Tashan Oakley-Boothe quit the club to join Stoke City, BBC Sport reported.

This was a brave move from the 19-year-old. It was also the right one, and he deserves credit for it.

 

Oakley-Boothe a couple of years ago looked like one of Tottenham's brightest talents.

But since then, his stint at Hotspur Way had failed to kick on, and he was getting further and further away from the first team.

Oakley-Boothe was notably a part of England's under-17 World Cup winning side, along with Jadon Sancho and Rhian Brewster.

 

Prior to that he had featured and impressed in pre-season games for the first team.

First team appearances failed to materialise for the teenager, apart from a one minute cameo in the EFL Cup.

He need only look at teammate Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is now on his fifth loan spell away from the club, this time at Luton Town.

Josh Onomah and Kyle Walker-Peters were part of England's under-20 World Cup winning team, but their careers stagnated from a lack of chances at Tottenham.

Oakley-Boothe has taken matters into his own hands and quit the club.

It may work out, it may not, but he deserves credit for taking a chance rather than resting on his laurels and simply being happy to have his name attached to the Premier League side.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

