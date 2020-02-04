Our view: Pedro Chirivella should be Liverpool's Adam Lallana replacement

With it looking even more likely that Adam Lallana will leave Liverpool, who should replace him?

According to The Independent, the only players Liverpool expect to lose this summer are Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne.

It seems likely that Neco Williams will be Trent Alexander-Arnold's understudy, but who should replace Lallana at Anfield?

We feel that Pedro Chirivella is an obvious top contender to take the 31-year-old's spot in the Liverpool set up.

The Spanish U17s international showed his class once again against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup on 26th January, completing 85% of his passes and having 83 touches of the ball, which was the fourth-highest in the entire game and more than Brazilian midfielder Fabinho.

Chirivella also assisted Curtis Jones in the 15th minute to score the opener, a goal that would prove to be vital after the Reds allowed the League One side to take them into a replay after scoring two late goals.

Lallana has barely played all season, starting just three times and coming off the bench on 10 occasions in the Premier League. It's a little bit surprising that the 31-year-old hasn't been pushed out of the squad by a youngster already, with Chirivella only ever playing once in the league for Jurgen Klopp's side.





The 22-year-old Spaniard has had some reasonably successful loan spells in the Netherlands, playing for Willem II Tilburg and Go Ahead Eagles Deventer - scoring two goals and getting six assists with the two spells combined.

Will Chirivella replace Lallana should he leave? We sure hope so, as the small glimpses of the Spaniard in the FA Cup should have got most Reds fans excited for the 22-year-old's future under Klopp.



