Our view: Newcastle man has reportedly snubbed Celtic - it's a big gamble

Newcastle winger Christian Atsu has reportedly snubbed a move to Celtic.

Celtic were quiet on deadline day, failing to bring in any more signings to bolster Neil Lennon's squad – but it wasn't for the want of trying.

The Bhoys brought in forward Patryk Klimala and midfielder Ismaila Soro in January, but a winger was seemingly on Lennon's wish list after allowing Scott Sinclair and Lewis Morgan to leave.

Reports emerged from Sky Sports on deadline day that Celtic had made an approach for Newcastle United wide man Christian Atsu as they attempted to force through a late move.

However, Atsu chose to snub Celtic and fight for his place at Newcastle instead, in what looks to be a real gamble from the Ghanaian wide man.

Just a day after snubbing Celtic, Atsu was an unused substitute against Norwich City. The game finished 0-0, and even with the Magpies needing a goal, Bruce didn't call on him.

The 28-year-old has managed to pick up three assists this season, but has started just six Premier League games, failing to really break past Allan Saint-Maximin or Miguel Almiron even with their huge workloads.

Atsu has just 18 months left on his Newcastle deal, so his decision to stay suggests he believes he can still make an impact and earn a new contract – something which seems awfully unlikely given his bit-part role and £30,000-a-week wages (Spotrac).

A loan move to Celtic would have at the very least put him in the shop window for the summer, as first-team football and regular playing time is the best way to impress potential suitors.

Instead, he's put his eggs in the basket of forcing his way into the Newcastle side and winning a new contract, which seems like a much more difficult route to playing time.

Maybe he just didn't fancy a move to Scotland, but this looks to be a gamble for Atsu, who faces a big few months at St James' Park as he looks to prove his decision right.