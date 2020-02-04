Quick links

Our view: New Rangers and Arsenal transfer rumour is a huge warning to David Moyes

Olly Dawes
Montenegro's Sean Haksabanovic during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers and Arsenal reportedly want to sign Sead Haksabanovic.

Rangers and Arsenal may be about to give West Ham United a real scare, with both teams linked with a forgotten Hammers talent.

Fotbollskanalen reported over the weekend that a host of scouts watched IFK Norrkoping against Brondby in the Atlantic Cup over in the Algarve, with Brondby running out 2-0 winners.

The report suggested that Sead Haksabanovic was the reason for scouts flocking to the game, with Arsenal and Rangers among those allegedly keen on the Montenegrin talent.

 

AC Milan, Manchester United and Ajax were among the others linked, and it's a big warning for West Ham over the midfielder's future.

Haksabanovic is currently on loan at Norrkoping from West Ham, having failed to really make a breakthrough with the Hammers following a 2017 move from Halmstads in Sweden.

With six goals and eight assists at Norrkoping in 2019, Haksabanovic has shown his quality over in Sweden, and his exploits are now seemingly attracting interest.

Soon, West Ham will have to make a decision on Haksabanovic. They haven't seen the best of him so far, but learning that he likes of Arsenal and Rangers are interested may just force them to re-think.

Sead Haksabanovic of IFK Norrkoping runs with the ball during the Allsvenskan match between Djurgardens IF and IFK Norrkoping at Tele2 Arena on April 25, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Haksabanovic is still only 20, he can play out wide or centrally, and he's a young talent with potential – the kind of player West Ham should be signing, not letting go.

That there are clubs seemingly queueing up for Haksabanovic should be a message to David Moyes and co that the youngster deserves a real chance at West Ham, as selling him to a big club would raise real questions marks about the Hammers' ability to spot talent.

Haksabanovic isn't a big name, but he's creative and quick, and these reports pose a big warning to West Ham about what they could be letting go.

West Ham United's Sead Haksabanovic at Deepdale on July 21, 2018 in Preston, England.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

