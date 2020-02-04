Our view: Leeds United can only sign reported £15m target on one condition

Freiburg's Bundesliga ace Robin Koch is on the radar of Championship hopefuls Leeds United, director of football Victor Orta has confirmed.

Victor Orta was under no illusions that Leeds United had their work cut out if they wanted to bring Robin Koch to Elland Road during the January transfer window.

The Freiburg defender is playing the best football of his career, establishing himself in Joachim Low’s Germany squad with Euro 2020 looming on the horizon.

Leeds might have a manager, a fanbase and a style of football that many Premier League clubs can only dream of these days but, until they too are playing top-flight football, players of the calibre of Koch will remain frustratingly out of reach.

Owner Andrea Radrizzani is committed to the cause and desperate to awaken one of England's sleeping giants from their slumber. But, with Leeds operating under the steely gaze of Financial Fair Play, the Italian's spending power has been restricted in the second tier.

“Koch playing at his level now is really difficult for the Championship, it is another level,” said Orta, Leeds’ bearded, bespectacled Director of Football, in quotes reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

As long as the West Yorkshire giants are plying their trade against the likes of Wigan and Barnsley in England’s second tier, the prospect of bringing established Germany internationals to Elland Road feels like little more than a hopeful pipe dream.

Especially when you consider that, according to The Sun, Koch is already attracting admiring glances from club’s higher up the footballing pyramid. Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, two teams with an excellent chance of playing in Europe next season, are interested in a commanding central defender with a £15 million price-tag on his head.

Until Leeds supporters take to the streets celebrating their long-awaited return to the promised land, Orta will continue sifting through the bargain bucket in search of uncut gems.

Diamonds like Koch don't come cheap. And, right now, Leeds can only afford quartz.