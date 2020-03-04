'Not in the best of moods': Alli shares Sterling conversation after Tottenham's win on Sunday

Raheem Sterling was involved in a number of controversial decisions during Manchester City's defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Dele Alli has shared that Raheem Sterling wasn't in the 'best of moods' after Tottenham's 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (03/02/2020 at 07:10 am), Alli shared that he and Sterling spoke about his tackle after Tottenham's win, as he made it clear that there aren't any 'hard feelings' between the two.

"I haven't had a proper look back at it," Alli told Sky Sports. "Obviously, it's for the ref and the VAR to make the decisions. They didn't give the red card and there's nothing I can do.

On what he & Sterling were talking about after the game: "We were just chatting about that. Obviously, he's not in the best of moods because they lost and he's a winner. It was difficult. We haven't seen each other for a while and it was just a little quick chat.

"Definitely not [any hard feelings]. He's a good friend of mine and I know he would never have done it intentionally. It's football and them things happen. He's not a player like that."

The clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was full of drama from start to finish, with Sterling involved in a couple of incidents during the game.

The most controversial came early on in the game when Sterling's late challenge on Alli resulted in his studs catching his ankle - and despite the replay's showing that the tackle looked pretty dangerous, both on-field referee, Mike Dean and VAR issued only a yellow card to the player.

Sterling was also accused of diving just before the half-time break when he chased after the ball following Hugo Lloris' penalty save. VAR adjudged that no penalty should be given.

He was the pantomime villain on the day, as Sterling's poor form continued at Tottenham, who recorded a much-needed three points in their race for a top-four finish.

Both Sterling and Alli will next meet up for England in March when they will be hoping to prepare for Euro 2020 - Sterling is a certainty, but Alli, whilst he will be expected to make the squad, he does have a lot of competition in his area.