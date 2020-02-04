Newspaper claims club happy to sell £50m player Tottenham boss Mourinho reportedly spoke to last month

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the teams recently credited with an interest in Manchester City's Joao Cancelo.

Manchester City are reportedly ready to cut their losses on a player whose name is said to have brought to the table by the Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho last month.

El Desmarque claimed that Mourinho had already spoken personally to Joao Cancelo, whom he gauged was not happy at City.

Cancelo has played less than 700 minutes of Premier League football since his £58.5 million move from Juventus last summer.

But a move to Tottenham failed to materialise, and it is unclear how much further the 25-year-old's signature was pursued by his fellow Portuguese.

According to The Sun, Cancelo now has interest from Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and a number of other top European clubs - though the tabloid fails to mention Spurs.

What it does state, however, is that Manchester City are happy to let the right-back leave on a permanent basis, and have set a £50m asking price which Inter would struggle to meet.

But it adds that interest in the Nerazzurri striker Lautaro Martinez from the City boss Pep Guardiola could help to push a deal.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham, who have yet to replace their 2019 departure, Kieran Trippier, would still be keen on Cancelo at £50m.