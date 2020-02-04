Newcastle United fans fuming at Steve Bruce's 'ridiculous' comments

Newcastle United drew 0-0 with Norwich City in their last outing, with Steve Bruce coming under criticism for his side's style of play.

Newcastle United fans have been left furious with Steve Bruce’s comments, after their 0-0 draw with Norwich City.

Newcastle once again failed to impress in an attacking sense as they struggled against bottom of the table Norwich.

The Magpies didn’t create much, with calls for Newcastle to show more attacking intent now growing louder and louder.

But Bruce feels that he doesn’t have the players in his squad to start with two strikers.

"I've said from day one I would love to play two up top. I just don't think we're ready just yet with what we've got so I won't just change for the sake of it,” Bruce said to Newcastle's official website.

Unfortunately for Bruce it seems that his style of play is now becoming frustrating for Newcastle supporters.

And Magpies fans have criticised Bruce’s latest comments, as they feel as if his excuses don’t add up.

But we’ve just had a transfer window in which he opted not to get a striker now he’s saying he’d love to play 2 up top but we can’t because of what we’ve got ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ this bloke man — Dazza (@NUFC_DazzaD) February 3, 2020

Makes 8 signings this season and not ready to change our style ‍♂️ — Carl Hands (@EnterHandman) February 3, 2020

You need to change something Bruce 0-0 at home to bottom off the lge just ain't good enough. And they where the better team — paul spragg (@spragg72) February 3, 2020

Not even at home against bottom of the league, ridiculous really. — Graeme T (@TroughtonGraeme) February 3, 2020

You were saying you were happy with what you had up front just the other day Brucey — ToonBarmy2 (@Barmy2Toon) February 3, 2020

Pathetic excuse, we have 4 strikers and Almirón a number 10 who’s pushed wide right, he’s had since the summer to adapt things to his style not Rafae and make the team his own and he hasn’t and for not having the players to do what he wants he’s had two windows — Adam Tynemouth (@AdamTynemouth92) February 3, 2020

If you cant play 2 up front v Oxford, Rochdale or Norwich City you never will — Ray Jackson (@rayjackson_59) February 3, 2020

Imagine waiting till the transfer window closes to start whinging about your lack of options yo front. This is just like having Pardew back, excuse after excuse. The perfect yes man to take the flak for Ashley. — Lewis (@lewyakers) February 3, 2020

Despite the criticism of the lack of entertainment, Newcastle have actually picked up some impressive results this season.

Newcastle have proven tough to break down, with Bruce’s side certainly well structured.

Newcastle are currently in 12th place in the Premier League table, seven points above the drop zone.