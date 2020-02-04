Quick links

Newcastle United fans fuming at Steve Bruce's 'ridiculous' comments

John Verrall
Newcastle United drew 0-0 with Norwich City in their last outing, with Steve Bruce coming under criticism for his side's style of play.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on February 01, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Newcastle United fans have been left furious with Steve Bruce’s comments, after their 0-0 draw with Norwich City.

Newcastle once again failed to impress in an attacking sense as they struggled against bottom of the table Norwich.

The Magpies didn’t create much, with calls for Newcastle to show more attacking intent now growing louder and louder.

But Bruce feels that he doesn’t have the players in his squad to start with two strikers.

 

"I've said from day one I would love to play two up top. I just don't think we're ready just yet with what we've got so I won't just change for the sake of it,” Bruce said to Newcastle's official website.

Unfortunately for Bruce it seems that his style of play is now becoming frustrating for Newcastle supporters.

And Magpies fans have criticised Bruce’s latest comments, as they feel as if his excuses don’t add up.

Despite the criticism of the lack of entertainment, Newcastle have actually picked up some impressive results this season.

Newcastle have proven tough to break down, with Bruce’s side certainly well structured.

Newcastle are currently in 12th place in the Premier League table, seven points above the drop zone.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

