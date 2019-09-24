Who is Team Kaylie star Bryana Salaz? The Voice singer turn Netflix actress!

From singing to screen, check out Bryana Salaz's range of work so far.

Team Kaylie is back and Bryana Salaz is sensational!

The actress is one of the many exceptional talents to light up the screen in the exciting Netflix comedy series.

Bryana boasts the titular role of the 19-year-old billionaire who is suddenly sentenced to community service. What does she have to do? Well, her task is to head over to a middle-school and lead the Wilderness Club, made up of a varied group of kids.

The show was created by Tracy Bitterolf and directed by Bob Koherr, landing on Netflix on Monday, September 23rd 2019. Fans have recently been invited to dive into the third batch of episodes with part 3. This time, there are nine episodes to enjoy.

Let's take the time to dive into the star at the heart of it all!

Bryana Salaz stars in Team Kaylie

At 22-years-old, Bryana Salaz has already made a considerable name for herself in the realm of entertainment.

She first appeared on screens in 2012's Joyful Noise - according to IMDb - but next, she was in the 2016 TV movie Urban Cowboy (she played Anita).

After that, she appeared in a couple of Disney shows such as Bizaardvark (Becky) and 2016's Best Friends Whenever (Daisy), starring Landry Bender and Lauren Taylor. More recently, on the other hand, she was in the TV series The Mick (Kelsey), rom-com Age of Summer (Felice) and both the Malibu Rescue film and series, in which she played Logan.

Away from her screen work, she's also done some voice work, providing the voice of Anga in episodes of Disney's The Lion Guard and Teen Meteora in Star vs. the Forces of Evil. So far, the role of Kaylie Konrad is her biggest to date, but you may actually recognise her from a certain reality show...

She was on The Voice

That's right!

She was a contestant season 7 of the reality singing competition The Voice; it was announced back in September 2014, and she was coached by Gwen Stefani.

On the first episode, she made an impression by singing Ariana Grande's 'Problem' and thee judges - Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen) turned around. Although Pharrell Williams didn't, he expressed that it was because he felt she'd work well with Gwen.

That proved to be the case, and she went to do well in the battle rounds. Advancing through to the knockout rounds, she sang Demi Lovato's 'Heart Attack' and beat Sugar Joans to compete in the Live Playoffs. Here, she performed 5 Seconds of Summer's 'Amnesia'; despite garnering praise, she lost out of the competition in favour of Ryan Sill, who went into the top twelve.

Fans were shocked to see her go, but it's clear she's been very busy since! She has since been in the girl-band Sweet Suspense but left to focus on her screen career.

Check out her Instagram

If you're a fan, get on the gram!

You can give her a follow on Instagram over at @bryanasalaz; she boasts an impressive 298k followers.

In a recent Team Kaylie-related post, she wrote: "TEAM KAYLIE PT 3 IS OUT U GUYS IM SO PUMPED I LOVE THIS FINAL DROP. we put so much into this show and now all 20 are out. AND WERE ON THE NETFLIX HOME PAGE ON SO MANY SCREENS WTF?!?? I can’t believe this is real. wowza. thank u guys for all the love I literally am way too blessed to have ur support."

