Neil Lennon suggests £3m man has lost his starting place at Celtic

Danny Owen
Celtic Manager Neil Lennon reacts during the Betfred League Cup match between Celtic and Dunfermline Athletic at Celtic Park on August 17, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will face Motherwell at Fir Park - but will Boli Bolingoli, Greg Taylor or Jonny Hayes start at left-back?

Boli Bolingoli of Celtic and Ryan Kent of Rangers battle for possession during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has indicated that Boli Bolingoli is facing an extended spell out of the starting XI with Greg Taylor firmly established as his number one left-back for the time being, in quotes reported by the Scottish Sun.

Two summer signings have been competing for a place in Lennon’s first-team all throughout the 2019/20 campaign.

Bolingoli, a £3 million addition from Rapid Vienna, appeared to have the role nailed down after recovering from a nervy start to life in green and white. But the buccaneering Belgian appeared to pay the price for a poor display in Celtic’s home defeat to bitter rivals Rangers in December.

 

Bolingoli was given the runaround by Ryan Kent at Parkhead and he has been left out of the matchday squad for each of their last four Scottish Premiership games. Lennon, meanwhile, insisted that the 24-year-old’s omission was due to tactics, rather than an injury.

Bolingoli is back in contention for the league clash with Motherwell on Wednesday night but it seems that he has work to do if he wants to reclaim a starting berth from rival left-back Taylor.

Joe Aribo of Rangers and Boli Bolingoli of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

"Boli’s had a bit of time out and he’ll be back in contention for the squad,” Lennon said.

"Greg’s played very well and, at the minute, he’s first in line to play. We’ve got competition in all positions.”

Lennon is also a big fan of Jonny Hayes, Celtic’s Mr Adaptable, with the former Aberdeen talisman taking Bolingoli’s place in the squad since that dreadful afternoon against The Gers. The big-money signing needs to prove that he can be trusted against top level opposition.

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo of Celtic FC argues with referee Nikola Dabanovic after a penalty kick is awarded to AIK during a UEFA Europa League qualification match between AIK and Celtic FC at...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

