Neil Lennon suggests £3m man has lost his starting place at Celtic

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will face Motherwell at Fir Park - but will Boli Bolingoli, Greg Taylor or Jonny Hayes start at left-back?

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has indicated that Boli Bolingoli is facing an extended spell out of the starting XI with Greg Taylor firmly established as his number one left-back for the time being, in quotes reported by the Scottish Sun.

Two summer signings have been competing for a place in Lennon’s first-team all throughout the 2019/20 campaign.

Bolingoli, a £3 million addition from Rapid Vienna, appeared to have the role nailed down after recovering from a nervy start to life in green and white. But the buccaneering Belgian appeared to pay the price for a poor display in Celtic’s home defeat to bitter rivals Rangers in December.

Bolingoli was given the runaround by Ryan Kent at Parkhead and he has been left out of the matchday squad for each of their last four Scottish Premiership games. Lennon, meanwhile, insisted that the 24-year-old’s omission was due to tactics, rather than an injury.

Bolingoli is back in contention for the league clash with Motherwell on Wednesday night but it seems that he has work to do if he wants to reclaim a starting berth from rival left-back Taylor.

"Boli’s had a bit of time out and he’ll be back in contention for the squad,” Lennon said.

"Greg’s played very well and, at the minute, he’s first in line to play. We’ve got competition in all positions.”

Lennon is also a big fan of Jonny Hayes, Celtic’s Mr Adaptable, with the former Aberdeen talisman taking Bolingoli’s place in the squad since that dreadful afternoon against The Gers. The big-money signing needs to prove that he can be trusted against top level opposition.