'Needs his chance now': Wright urges Arteta to start Arsenal man who's not started since Dec

Arsenal are sitting 10 points behind the Champions League places with 13 games remaining in the Premier League season.

Ian Wright thinks Joe Willock 'needs his chance now' to start for Arsenal as he urged Mikel Arteta to pick him over the under-performing star players.

Speaking to The Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live (03/02/2020 at 8:15 pm), Wright explained why he wants to see Willock in the starting XI for Arsenal.

“I think Joe Willock, he came on again the other day, he needs more game now,” Wright told BBC Radio 5 Live. “He needs to be pushing people who are not performing.

“He needs his chance now, Joe Willock. Just like he is looking at someone like Gabriel Martinelli now. He is someone who has shown, 'I should be playing in this team' and now he's starting.

“I think Willock needs that opportunity now because where else is it coming from? There have been people who have been bought for a lot of money, who are not performing, at the minute offensively and we do need people to step up now. And I think Willock is somebody who's ready to do that."

Willock hasn't started a Premier League game since Arteta walked through the doors in December, with his only start coming during the FA Cup win at Bournemouth.

The majority of Willock's game time for the Gunners has come either in the domestic cup matches or in the Europa League - but starts have been hard to come by in the league.

Given Arsenal's position - 10th place and 10 points behind fourth spot - it could be argued that he is perhaps more deserving of a chance in the starting XI because it's not exactly rosy in the garden at the Emirates.

But, Arteta is still getting to know his team and is still implementing his own ideas across to the players. Therefore, he'll need more time to see what does or doesn't work for him. And from Willock's perspective, he'll be hoping he'll earn more of a chance.