'Might just start': Some Tottenham fans think Mourinho will bring exiled player back against Southampton

Aiden Cusick
Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott has finally turned 18.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans think Troy Parrott could be involved against Southampton on Wednesday. 

Tottenham could be without Dele Alli as well as Harry Kane, who is definitely ruled out of the FA Cup fourth round replay in London. 

 

And after Parrott failed to make the squad for the Spurs Under-23s' fixture on Monday, it is suggested that the striker has been earmarked for first team duties instead. 

This is what those of a Tottenham persuasion are saying on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Parrott has only played twice for Tottenham at senior level and the last of those appearances arrived two months ago.

But having celebrated his 18th birthday on Tuesday, there is a train of thought that his responsibilities could be about to increase.

Parrott moved to Tottenham from Belvedere two and a half years ago, in which time he has made great eves at youth team level.

That led to a first Republic of Ireland cap last November.

