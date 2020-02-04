'Might just start': Some Tottenham fans think Mourinho will bring exiled player back against Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott has finally turned 18.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans think Troy Parrott could be involved against Southampton on Wednesday.

Tottenham could be without Dele Alli as well as Harry Kane, who is definitely ruled out of the FA Cup fourth round replay in London.

And after Parrott failed to make the squad for the Spurs Under-23s' fixture on Monday, it is suggested that the striker has been earmarked for first team duties instead.

This is what those of a Tottenham persuasion are saying on Twitter...

No Troy Parrott in our under 23’s squad tonight suggesting he could be involved in some capacity for our FA Cup replay versus Southampton on Wednesday. #thfc pic.twitter.com/T1qxvhGmAf — Hotspur Lane (@HotspurLane) February 3, 2020

No Parrott again, could be playing against So'ton? https://t.co/p3URESOsev — Jack (@thfcjack__) February 3, 2020

Or he might just start !! — Neil (@monkey1959neil) February 3, 2020

Bench tomorrow surely. No Kane and Sissoko already and now no Bergwijn and likely no Dele. Hope Parrott gets minutes. He could be the answer. Just hope we give him some mins to hopefully impress — KP (@KieranPspurs) February 3, 2020

Maybe Jose will stun us and he'll start?! If Dele's injured... — Jill Lewis (@jilllewis33) February 3, 2020

Bench and not used would be about right. — martin pearce (@pearcey33) February 3, 2020

Troy Parrott birthday ✅

Troy Parrott contract ⏳



Fa Cup replay vs Southampton — Warry • Rip Kobe (@WoahWoahSissoko) February 4, 2020

Parrott has only played twice for Tottenham at senior level and the last of those appearances arrived two months ago.

But having celebrated his 18th birthday on Tuesday, there is a train of thought that his responsibilities could be about to increase.

Parrott moved to Tottenham from Belvedere two and a half years ago, in which time he has made great eves at youth team level.

That led to a first Republic of Ireland cap last November.