Michael Polansky’s net worth explored: Lady Gaga’s new boyfriend forms 2020's new power couple!

Lady Gaga has herself a new boyfriend but what do we know about Michael Polansky?

For years, celebrities had been seen as these almost untouchable and unreachable people who would only appear in films, TV shows or on-stage at a concert.

Now though, thanks to social media and sites such as Instagram, fans are given a much closer and much more personal glimpse into the lives of celebrities.

This is a brilliant way for huge stars to better connect with their fans and when there's a notable announcement from the celebrity in question, it can send fans into overdrive.

For fans of singing sensation Lady Gaga, that's exactly the case after the star posted this photo below on Instagram.

Lady Gaga has a new boyfriend

That's right, Lady Gaga has a new love in her life. The man in question is tech entrepreneur and CEO Michael Polansky.

The pair were snapped together in a recent visit to Miami and on February 3rd, decided to go Instagram official.

The news comes almost a year since Lady Gaga broke off her engagement with talent agent Christian Carino.

Christian Carino and Lady Gaga

Get to know Michael Polansky

Michael Polansky is a Harvard graduate and has spent the last 10 years running The Parker Group as CEO.

The Parker Group is the parent company for the various holdings of Facebook co-founder and billionaire Sean Parker, including Sean Parker's Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, a huge collaboration that hopes to break down barriers in the fight against cancer.

While Polansky and Lady Gaga officially announced their relationship on February 3rd, the pair have been spotted together before, most notably in a visit to Las Vegas over the New Year period and a visit to Super Bowl LIV during their recent trip to Miami.

What is Michael Polansky's net worth?

While Michael Polansky's exact net worth is unconfirmed. However, various online sources suggest his wealth could total anywhere between $300-$600 million.

This is thanks to his work as the Parker Group's CEO which has also involved the co-founding of the Parker Foundation in 2015, a private philanthropy firm, worth in the region of $600 million according to Page Six, dedicated to the pursuit of notable change in life sciences, global public health, and civic engagement.