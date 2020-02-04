Sky Sports pundit blown away by Wolves man who's 'up there with the best'

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has masterminded a revolution at Molineux over the past few years.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has spoken highly of Wolverhampton Wanderers, talking up their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League and reserving special praise for Molineux head coach Nuno Espirito Santo (Sky Sports News).

Wolves returned to the top flight last season after a superb Championship-winning campaign and finished an impressive seventh to qualify for the Europa League, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

This season, the Molineux side took a little while to find their feet following the added exertions of European football, not to mention an early start to the season, but they are now eighth in the table and in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Merson raved over Nuno, who he has deemed one of the world’s top managers, and also hailed the improvement of Adama Traore on the wing, in conversation with Sky Sports News.

"Wolves have got every chance [of finishing in the top four]," said Merson. "They have got the firepower - Jimenez, Jota and Traore, the most improved player in the history of football! Those three can hurt anybody on any given day.

"This manager does not get the credit he deserves, he is up there with the best in the business. When you talk about Manchester United looking at managers, I am thinking: ‘How are you not getting this man?’ This bloke is as good as anybody, he is one of the top managers in the world of football."

Wolves are now in the middle of their winter break, with their next Premier League game taking place on Friday 14 February, Nuno's charges hosting Leicester City at Molineux.

Their next Europa League game takes place after the Foxes clash, Molineux hosting the first leg of Wolves against Espanyol in the last 32 the following Thursday.