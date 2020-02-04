Marcelo Bielsa staff member makes claim about Augustin

Leeds United fans haven't seen their new signing in a senior game yet.

Leeds United Under-23 coach Carlos Corberan has claimed to LUTV that Jean-Kevin Augustin didn't want to come off during yesterday's game with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Whites' senior coach Marcelo Bielsa controversially left his new Leipzig striker out of the squad for Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Wigan Athletic at Elland Road.

Augustin joined Leeds on a half-season loan from the Bundesliga side in January and there's plenty of expectation on the 22-year-old Frenchman.

But Bielsa is easing him into life in English football and the game against the Owls represented his first game for the West Yorkshire club at any level.

Corberan brought him off the field at half-time in what was a pre-arranged substitution, but the Spaniard reveals that Augustin was keen to stay on the pitch.

He said to LUTV: "We use the U23 games to gives chances to first-team players. We try to help them get to the next level. If they need game time these games are perfect for them. He [Augustin] is positive. He wanted to continue playing but we didn't want the players playing for more than 45 minutes."

With Leeds now only boasting a three-point cushion in the automatic spots, it's vital that Augustin hits the ground running when Bielsa gives him a first-team debut.

United have lost three of their last four Championship games and a visit to Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening could represent the former Monaco loanee's first chance to play.