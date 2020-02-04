Quick links

Lloris believes 22-year-old has just taken a step closer to nailing down Tottenham starting spot

John Verrall
Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris celebrates during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on May 9, 2018 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saved a penalty as Jose Mourinho's side beat Manchester City at the weekend.

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur reacts to Raheem Sterling of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Hugo Lloris has told Tottenham Hotspur’s official website that he thinks Steven Bergwijn has taken a major step in establishing his starting place by scoring against Manchester City on Sunday.

Tottenham ran out 2-0 winners over Pep Guardiola’s men in their most recent outing, with Bergwijn enjoying a dream debut.

The Dutchman set Spurs on their way to victory, when he swivelled and volleyed home from the edge of the box, after being set up by Lucas Moura.

And Lloris has suggested that Bergwijn’s goal will only help him nail down his place in Jose Mourinho’s first choice line-up.

 

“What a goal! What a start!” Lloris said.

“It’s not easy to come from a different league into the Premier League in terms of intensity, and to start against Manchester City... he did well, and he was decisive.

“It’s going to help him to get into the team, even the relationship with the fans here is going to be even greater in the future. But he couldn’t start in a better way.”

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

There was some surprise when Bergwijn was thrown in to start by Mourinho just days after joining Tottenham.

However, the 22-year-old winger proved his manager right to trust him by putting in an excellent display.

Bergwijn started on the left flank against City, with Tottenham shifting Heung-Min Son, who also scored, to the right-hand side in their new look attack.

Bergwijn also showed an eye for goal in Holland, when he netted five goals in 16 games for PSV in the early part of the season.

And Spurs will be hoping that he can continue to provide a threat in their side’s attack over the rest of the campaign, as they look to chase a top four spot.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

