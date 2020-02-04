Quick links

'Wonderful', 'things you love to see': Some Leicester fans react to report about 23-year-old

Giuseppe Labellarte
James Maddison of Leicester City ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on September 29, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United...
Leicester City are reportedly looking to extend James Maddison's contract at the King Power Stadium.

James Maddison of Leicester City celebrates victory with Brendan Rogers the head coach

A number of Leicester City fans have been commenting on the report suggesting that Foxes star James Maddison is set to sign a new contract, according to The Telegraph.

Maddison has been a revelation at the King Power Stadium this season, with nine goals and three assists from 30 appearances in all competitions, including six and three in 24 Premier League games (Transfermarkt).

 

 

The 23-year-old joined Leicester in the summer of 2018 from Norwich City for a reported £20million fee (BBC Sport) and has 16 goals and 10 assists from 68 appearances, and given how well he has been doing, other clubs have been linked with his services.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been credited with an interest by The Telegraph, while the Daily Star claimed back in October that the Gunners' North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly keen on the midfielder (5 October 2019, page 51).

However, the Telegraph report claims that Maddison's representatives are in advanced negotiations with Leicester over a lucrative long-term deal for the England international, with the Foxes keen to conclude talks over the mid-winter break.

James Maddison of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

The report adds that this new deal will include a pay rise on his current £55,000-per-week salary to reflect Maddison importance to Brendan Rodgers' squad and is not expected to include a release clause, which will strengthen the Foxes' hand in the summer, though they are keen on him playing a big part in their future.

Here is what some Leicester fans have made of the speculation:

James Maddison of England

