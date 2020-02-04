'Wonderful', 'things you love to see': Some Leicester fans react to report about 23-year-old

Leicester City are reportedly looking to extend James Maddison's contract at the King Power Stadium.

A number of Leicester City fans have been commenting on the report suggesting that Foxes star James Maddison is set to sign a new contract, according to The Telegraph.

Maddison has been a revelation at the King Power Stadium this season, with nine goals and three assists from 30 appearances in all competitions, including six and three in 24 Premier League games (Transfermarkt).

The 23-year-old joined Leicester in the summer of 2018 from Norwich City for a reported £20million fee (BBC Sport) and has 16 goals and 10 assists from 68 appearances, and given how well he has been doing, other clubs have been linked with his services.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been credited with an interest by The Telegraph, while the Daily Star claimed back in October that the Gunners' North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly keen on the midfielder (5 October 2019, page 51).

However, the Telegraph report claims that Maddison's representatives are in advanced negotiations with Leicester over a lucrative long-term deal for the England international, with the Foxes keen to conclude talks over the mid-winter break.

The report adds that this new deal will include a pay rise on his current £55,000-per-week salary to reflect Maddison importance to Brendan Rodgers' squad and is not expected to include a release clause, which will strengthen the Foxes' hand in the summer, though they are keen on him playing a big part in their future.

Here is what some Leicester fans have made of the speculation:

Thankyou Jack Grealish for doing so well and taking Maddison slightly off the radar — Jon Wright (@j_awright) February 3, 2020

they'll be no clause, he's going for no less than £100m — ⋄ (@Will17i) February 3, 2020

things you love to see — Emma (@em__louise97) February 3, 2020

PERCY FROM THE EDGE OF THE BOX — . (@LCFC70) February 3, 2020

YES !!!!! — KRseok (@RseokK) February 4, 2020

Since the wee fella N' Golo and getting our fingers burned, no contract at the King Power has included a release clause. — Tim Roberts (@TimCRoberts) February 4, 2020

@ManUtd fans just simply dont get it - times change - United definitely do not have the pull they once had - @LFC have become the current top club and @LCFC are becoming a top 4 side - United are not remotely challenging either. This is not the 1990's — Alan Smith (@YorksireFox) February 4, 2020

Great news & sensible planning by the club protecting one of our most prized assets. Top wont get out of bed for offers less than 80+ million should the vultures come sniffing next summer



New deals for ndidi, suyunca & Ricardo next #lcfc — Mark Goodacre (@MarkgLcfc) February 4, 2020