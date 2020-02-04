Report: Leeds forward unseen this season ruled out for lengthy period

Knee surgery looks to keep Leeds United's Ryan Edmondson out for a considerable length of time.

Leeds United forward Ryan Edmondson is now expected to have an eight-week recovery period, after undergoing knee surgery (Yorkshire Evening Post).

Edmondson is currently playing for Leeds' U23s, as it seems the 18-year-old is yet to be included in Marcelo Bielsa's plans. The forward has only ever played twice for the senior side, with appearances in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 Championship seasons.

The outings didn't last long, managing to get just 35 minutes of first-team football across two whole campaigns in the second division of England.

However, at least Edmondson got some minutes during the sporadic periods of the last couple of seasons, unlike this year where Bielsa is yet to utilise the 18-year-old, leaving the forward to play all of his football for the Elland Road academy ranks.



With the youngster now set for around two months on the sidelines after his knee surgery, any chance of senior game time looks to have just disappeared.

The Leeds coach is known for his demanding training and high levels of fitness, which would likely take even longer to reach after undergoing an operation.

New boy Jean-Kevin Augustin also went off after just 45 minutes with the U23s, but this seems to be more on the side of precaution rather than there being any serious injury concerns (Yorkshire Evening Post).