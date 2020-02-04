'Shock', 'never': Some Leeds fans mock update shared by club

Leeds United's Championship fixture at Elland Road on 18 March has been selected for live coverage.

A number of Leeds United fans have given their thoughts on the announcement regarding the Whites' Championship fixture against Fulham being selected for live coverage by Sky Sports (Leeds website).

Marcelo Bielsa's charges, currently second in the Championship table, welcome Scott Parker's side to Elland Road on Wednesday 18 March for a 7:45pm kickoff.

There has been no change to the date of kickoff time of the fixture, which has become the fifth Leeds game to be shown on Sky Sports during February and March along with those against Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Middlesbrough and Hull City.

Fulham are third in the table, just three points behind Leeds after 30 games played, and in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage, the hosts ran out 2-1 winners over the Whites, while the last Elland Road fixture between the two, in 2017-18, yielded a 0-0 draw.

Here is what some Leeds fans made of the announcement regarding the fixture:

Wow didn’t see that coming — kian_lufc (@kian34194887) February 4, 2020

Shock — Calum Robinson (@CalumRobinson13) February 4, 2020

Never — Nathan Evans (@n4th4n3v4n5) February 4, 2020

That gave me a fright, hotel and flights booked and paid — Ian Gibson (@IanGibson01) February 4, 2020

Yeah because they are expecting leeds to blow it and drop down which I can see defo happening not been good enough. — Andrew rosindale (@AndyGamingMad) February 4, 2020

Sky are buzzing for this freefall — Gabriel (@bethgabriel_) February 4, 2020

Sky desperately trying to capture our collapse again — Mr Popular (@Russlufc) February 4, 2020

Leeds' next Championship game sees them head to Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.