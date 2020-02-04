Girlfriend alert - KJ Apa starts 2020 by going Instagram official with model Clara Berry

Riverdale star KJ Apa has broken his fans' hearts with a new Insta post introducing his followers to his new girlfriend.

For years, celebrities had been seen as these almost untouchable and unreachable people who would only appear in films, TV shows or on-stage at a concert.

Now though, thanks to social media and sites such as Instagram, fans are given a much closer and much more personal glimpse into the lives of celebrities.

It is a brilliant way for stars to better connect with their fans and when there's a notable announcement from the celebrity in question, it can send fans into overdrive.

For fans of Riverdale star KJ Apa, that's exactly the case as the actor has introduced his Instagram followers to his new girlfriend.

coup de foudre ☺️

KJ Apa has a new girlfriend

That's right, KJ Apa, best known for his work on the teen drama Riverdale has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend after rumours of a brewing romance had swirled over the festive period.

While the photo posted to Instagram doesn't give away his new flame's identity, the caption "coup de foudre" (meaning love at first sight) is a huge giveaway that KJ has started dating French model Clara Berry.

Fans had suspected that love could be in the air when the 22-year-old actor started liking Instagram posts from Clara Berry back in December 2019 and now, KJ's latest post seems to have confirmed the theories.

Meet Clara Berry on Instagram

While KJ Apa is a huge presence on Instagram, with over 17 million followers to his name, Clara Berry has a much more low-key following with a meagre 450,000 followers at the time of writing.

Clara, who is currently 26 years old and grew up in the south of France, took her first steps online when she joined Instagram in 2015 and has been hugely active ever since, posting over 1,100 photos to date.

Away from Instagram, Clara has modelled for Lui Magazine and boasts Tommy Hilfiger, Viktor and Rolf, Off White and Diesel among her impressive CV.

Batterie faible, j'arrive

KJ's fans aren't best pleased

While most comments on the Instagram post in question are obviously supportive of the pairing, many of KJ's fans are unhappy that he's now off the market.

One fan on Instagram wrote: "THAT IS NOT ME... I am not happy about him cheating on me like this!!"

While another commented: "Ugh, I’m unfollowing. "

And finally, this fan added: "alexa play that should be me."