Key West Brom man Grady Diangana set for a month on the sidelines

Grady Diangana is currently on loan from West Ham but is now set for around a month on the sidelines for the Baggies.

Since joining West Brom on loan from Premier League strugglers West Ham, Grady Diangana has proved just how important he is for the Baggies.

The 21-year-old has played a total of 21 Championship matches for Slaven Bilic's side, scoring and assisting both five times during his loan spell.

Diangana's contributions so far this season just goes to show how vital the winger has been for the Baggies, so with Bilic telling the Birmingham Mail that the 21-year-old could be away until the "last seven, eight, nine, ten games, if we’re lucky", the West Brom fans must be devastated.

This injury update has come after the Baggies finally secured the winger for the rest of the season after there were fears that his parent club West Ham could recall the in-form 21-year-old early in January.

However, David Moyes is clearly keen on Diangana being part of the Hammers set up, as it was reported that the manager was considering recalling the winger but the injury seemed to put him off.





The Baggies are currently leading the way in the Championship but are just one point clear of promotion rivals Leeds United.

Bilic's side take on Millwall next, which is a match where Diangana will definitely be missed as the London side has proved this season how difficult they can be to play against - recently pushing Marcelo Bielsa's side all the way in a 3-2 loss.



