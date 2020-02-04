'Just terminate the contract': Some fans react to Mourinho's decision and comments on Spurs man

Tottenham Hotspur have axed Victor Wanyama from their Champions League squad.

Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League campaign begins again two weeks tomorrow, as they take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last 16 clash.

Spurs will be at home first, which may be a boost for Jose Mourinho and co, and they have today made changes to their squad.

Danny Rose, Kyle Walker-Peters and Christian Eriksen have all been removed having moved on in January, whilst new signings Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn are added.

Hugo Lloris back into the squad having been de-registered in October due to injury, but the big news surrounds Victor Wanyama and his omission from the squad.

Mourinho has today told Football.London that he feels 'safer' with Michel Vorm in the squad, so has left Wanyama out, believing the depth in midfield is already strong.

Mourinho then admitted that he hasn't actually even told Wanyama of his decision yet, as the Kenyan midfielder has been away from training with an illness, so he will have to try and explain the decision when Wanyama returns.

This is another nail in the coffin for Wanyama's Spurs career. He may have failed to land a January move, but he has played just once for Mourinho, and his time at Tottenham is surely coming to an end with this latest development.

Some Spurs fans have been taking to Twitter to suggest that terminating Wanyama's contract is now best for all, believing a move to China may even make sense as he sits in the shadows at Spurs.

Others weren't too impressed with Mourinho revealing the news to the press without speaking to Wanyama, believing it's 'harsh' for him to find out through the media, with some feeling bad for the 28-year-old.

