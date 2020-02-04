Jose Mourinho comments on how Christian Eriksen should be remembered at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho commented on Christian Eriksen's January move to Inter.

When Jose Mourinho sat down to talk to the media at his press conference today, the Tottenham Hotspur manager commented on a few of the January transfer dealings that took place during the window.

Of course, Christian Eriksen was mentioned, with Mourinho telling Football London: "I would say we also lost a fantastic player, because people cannot judge Christian for the last season, he has to be judged for six seasons where he showed in club and the Premier League his top quality."

Very polite and humble comments from the Spurs manager, which is a little bit surprising given the way Eriksen left the north London side.

However, Mourinho is right to mention all of the great work the Danish midfielder did over the course of his entire Tottenham career.

The now Inter midfielder scored 69 goals and registered 89 assists in the 305 matches the 27-year-old played for Spurs.

The Danish international has played twice for his new club, once in Serie A and just one other appearance the Italian Cup. Eriksen is yet to open his account with the Milan side, but you would think it's only a matter of time before he starts racking up the goals and assists with the Italian giants.

Eriksen will definitely be missed by Tottenham, but with the new boy Steven Bergwijn already getting his name on the scoresheet against Manchester City, the future still looks bright for the Lilywhites.