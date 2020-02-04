Is The Way Back (2020) a true story? Ben Affleck tackles addiction in new sports drama!

Is it a little too early to talk about the 2021 Oscar race?

It looks superb, but is The Way Back (2020) a true story?

We say "(2020)" because there was actually a film of the same name released back in 2010 starring Colin Farrell and Ed Harris, but the projects couldn't be any more different.

This year's The Way Back stars Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gone Girl) in the lead role and was directed by Gavin O'Connor.

Sound familiar? He should do!

The 55-year-old American filmmaker has delivered some exceptional efforts over the years. His directorial feature debut came in 1995 with Comfortably Numb, but since then he's given audiences 2008's Pride and Glory, 2011's Warrior with Tom Hardy and the 2015 western Jane Got a Gun with Natalie Portman at the centre of its star-studded cast.

He collaborated with Ben Affleck on the 2016 film The Accountant, so it's great to see them working together once again.

Director

Is The Way Back (2020) a true story?

No, The Way Back is not based on a true story.

It tells the story of a former high school basketball champ caught in the grip of addiction and reflecting on his relationship with his father. A bright opportunity presents itself when he's offered a shot at coaching the school team of his old glory days.

However, it'll be tougher than he thought. The trip down memory lane opens up old wounds and urges him to confront himself and his past like never before.

It's sure to be a truly touching piece of work and Ben looks like he's delivering one of his best performances yet.

The Way Back is important

Although not based on a true story, the tale it tells is sure to resonate and strike a chord with so many audiences.

For Ben Affleck, it comes from a personal place.

As highlighted by Cheatsheet, it may not be a coincidence that The Way Back entered filming not long after Ben's time in rehab back in October 2018. The actor has continued to open up about addiction and his strive for sobriety, and the source includes that he said "It happens. It was a slip. But I’m not going to let it derail me,” after being seen drunk last year.

The theme of addiction will certainly be a poignant one, and a source told US Weekly: “This is a really important story for anyone dealing with the trials of life. While one of the focal points of this film is addiction, there is a lot more to it. Be it family dynamics, redemption, sports or otherwise, there is something to take away from this film.”

They also addressed that Ben “has been very vocal about his bouts with addiction and the challenges to overcome it,” and that The Way Back is "...another step in that battle."

Ben Affleck attends the Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes handprint and footprint ceremony held at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

The Way Back UK release date

The Way Back releases in UK cinemas on Friday, March 13th 2020.

Be sure to go and catch it on the big screen!

It's set to be a big month at the movies, as Onward, A Quiet Place: Part II, Mulan and more also release that month... a handful of must-see films.

